Delays, closings in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early round of winter weather has caused roads to be covered in ice, leading many Texoma schools to make the decision to delay or cancel classes for Tuesday, October 27.

We will update this story as information comes into our newsroom.

Please find the full list of delays and closings below:

Texoma School Delays & Closings

Chillicothe ISD — 10:00 a.m. start on Tuesday, October 27, buses run 2 hours late

— 10:00 a.m. start on Tuesday, October 27, buses run 2 hours late Crowell ISD — Classes dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 26 All classes for Tuesday, October 27 will be virtual All sports canceled for the week of October 26 – 30

Classes dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 26 Electra ISD — Two-hour delay, buses will run two hours late

— Two-hour delay, buses will run two hours late Vernon ISD — 10:00 a.m. start on Tuesday, October 27, buses run 2 hours late

