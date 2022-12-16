WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for a woman whose 2-year-old daughter was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 shows deleted evidential text messages of abuse and neglect, as well as injuries to the child found during the autopsy.

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Autumn Nicole Gestes, 27, of Norman, Oklahoma, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on the felony charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The felony charge against Gestes stems from the 2020 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Avril Rose Gestes, who was found face-up with blood coming from her nose and mouth on the kitchen floor on December 19, 2020.

The girl’s father, Garrett Gestes, was arrested in November 2022. He remains jailed on $200,000 bonds for two counts of child endangerment. As of 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, Autumn Gestes remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

According to her arrest affidavit, Gestes was interviewed by detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department separate from her husband. After police found their stories did not match, they refused to be cooperative.

Authorities said police seized the phones of both Gestes and her husband as evidence and obtained warrants to search the devices. Police said they discovered Gestes had “deleted several thousand text messages between her and her husband.”

The affidavit said detectives only observed text messages on Gestes’ phone dating back to the day her daughter was found deceased, with only 58 texts between Gestes and her husband. However, on his phone, police said a search revealed 24,000 text messages between the couple dating back to April 2020 were discovered.

Police said text messages between Gestes and her husband on her phone stopped at 12:27 a.m. on December 20, 2020, after she had gone to the bar with her friends and left her four children in the care of her husband.

According to the affidavit, deleted messages between Gestes and her husband contained numerous text messages in which Gestes spoke about abuse and neglect with her children.

Police said it was later discovered that Gestes deleted the text messages exchanged with her husband in the 10-hour span between the last text message found on her phone and when detectives seized her phone as evidence.

Authorities said this action by Gestes revealed she was aware of the pending investigation into the death of her daughter and that she “did not want the messages on her phone that showed her talking about beating the kids.”

The affidavit also reveals findings from the autopsy on the 2-year-old child.

Detectives said the autopsy noted small bruising on the right temporal scalp, right cheek, left scalp, and a bruise on the left side of her neck. Police said the victim was said to also have two small abrasions on the left side of her chest and a small abrasion on her left shoulder.

According to the affidavit, the autopsy found no other injuries on the victim. It also found the victim did not have any organ failure or disease that would have caused her death. It was discovered the child had COVID-19 at the time of her death, but authorities said it was ruled out as a cause of her death.

The 2-year-old girl’s cause of death came back as undetermined.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.