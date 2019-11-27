Deli Planet offers Thanksgiving meal for military personnel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As always, folks at Deli Planet are gearing up to welcome active and retired military personnel for a Thanksgiving feast.

The event is in its fifth year and the military community can enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as a new spaghetti bar.

Many are not able to go home and for others, it may be their first holiday from friends and family, so owner Rebecca Rutledge said she is always excited to feed the men and women who protect our country.

“This helps them know that they’re never alone,” Rutledge said. “As a military member, their a part of something that will always stay with them, and we are just happy to be that one step in that, in that life journey.”

Doors open at 11 a.m. and food will be served at noon.

It is free to attend for all service personnel.