Deli Planet owner announces changes to schedule, menu

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of The Deli Planet on Sheppard Access Road has announced that he will be making changes to the business’ operating hours and menu.

Eric Rutledge, Owner and Operator of Deli Planet, said in a press release that the restaurant has had to close an additional day of the week and has only been open from Tuesday through Saturday, mostly due to a cook shortage.

Currently, the business is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but beginning January 18, Deli Planet will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for brunch and lunch five days a week.

The full menu will be offered starting at 6:30 a.m. for customers who don’t want brunch.

Rutledge said the effects of the pandemic have seriously affected the service industry. He said his business is facing a severe staffing shortage that influenced his decision to be closed two days a week instead of one.