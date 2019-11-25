Deli Planet serves Thanksgiving feast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Attention Military members, Deli Planet will be open on Thanksgiving Day just for you.

Deli Planet will be hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet and Spaghetti/Taste of Italy food buffet, plus a dessert bar, but it needs the communities help.

Deli Planet is currently asking for dessert donations.

If the dessert does NOT have to be refrigerated, then you can drop off as early as Tuesday before Thanksgiving during open business hours 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Refrigerated desserts can be dropped off Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you want to drop off the day of Thanksgiving, Deli Planet will be at the store by 6:30 a.m.

You can call with any questions at 940-855-1921

or visit Deli Planet at 4014 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls, TX

Doors open at 11 a.m. for the free Thanksgiving buffet. Food is served at 12 p.m., although, Deli Planet’s Facebook Event says the food is usually gone by 3 p.m.

TV’s will be tuned to watch football and of course, there’s free WIFI as well.

You are welcome to come and go as you please. Deli Planet will stay open until the football games are over.

Pizza will also be served at 5 p.m.

The only thing that costs money is the bar drinks, but you can enjoy happy hour pricing all day.