Deli planet’s 5th annual military thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During Thanksgiving, most military men and women are away from their families.

One local restaurant hosted a Thanksgiving meal and atmosphere for the men and women who serve our country.

This will be Florida native Bryan Ortiz’s first Thanksgiving away from his family, but thanks to the kindness of others he’s able to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal.

“I wish more restaurants would do that not only local but bigger known chains its a nice little event for people who just wanna hang out especially for Thanksgiving,” Bryan Ortiz said.

Since 2014, men and women from Sheppard Air Force base who aren’t able to spend Thanksgiving with their families have found a home away from home at Deli Planet.

“I’m glad that I have a place that I can go to I’m glad I have wingman I can share this with cause I know when I’m deployed I won’t have my family but I will always have my wingman and its great to have a place to help me with this,” Isaiah Rice said. “With friends and such that I have, I wanna make sure people today can also spend the day with someone so I wanted to spend it with my friends.”

Friends that become like family when family can’t be seen during the holidays.

Those at Deli Planet say it brings them joy to be able to bring a taste of Thanksgiving to the men and women who serve our country.

They plan to continue to hold this event every year for military personnel that are not able to make it home for Thanksgiving.