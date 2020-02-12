Self-representing Allred inmate sentenced to two life sentences

UPDATE: Feb. 12, 2020, 10:29 a.m. Ostrander has been sentenced to two life sentences Wednesday morning.

He received one life sentence for possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

Ostrander received the second life sentence for aggravated assault of public servant.

UPDATE: Feb. 11, 2020, 6:20 p.m.

Allred Unit inmate Daniel Ostrander was found guilty on both counts of assault of a corrections officer and possession of an illegal weapon in prison Tuesday evening after almost four hours of deliberation by the jury.

The punishment phase will start Wednesday morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The jury in the trial of an Allred Unit inmate accused of cutting a corrections officer with a homemade razor knife has been debating his guilt or innocence since about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Convicted child sex offender Daniel Ostrander has been acting as his own attorney in the Wichita Falls 30th District Court, as he has in past court cases.

As it has in the past, the trial had to be halted several times Tuesday by judge Jeff McKnight.

At one point, McKnight ordered the jury out and instructed Ostrander to quit speaking out of turn and making inappropriate comments.

In his closing arguments, Ostrander kept stressing the state had no evidence of the alleged assault to justify a conviction.

Ostrander said one officer testified he watched the surveillance video several times, and later denied it at the end of his testimony.

Officers said they had no video to introduce and a surveillance technician said the video system was new and they did not know how to download the video, so all they saw was the live feed as it occurred.

Ostrander told jurors he was set up by the officer and claims the officer inflicted his own injuries in order to collect compensation in retaliation for a grievance Ostrander filed.

Ostrander also told jurors he is not against law enforcement, but the law should apply to everyone, even prison officials.

In 2017, Ostrander won a $10,000 suit alleging retaliation and assault by guards in the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, who he said were retaliating against him for filing grievances there.

