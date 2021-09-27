Deliberations set to begin in Hammond trial

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After finding him guilty of a lesser charge, the jury in the Adam Hammond trial will begin deliberating his punishments Tuesday afternoon.

Hammond was found guilty on Friday, Sept. 24, of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, not the indicted charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

That means he faces a maximum of 20 years, not life. The victim in the case is Hammond’s own infant son. Hammond was also found guilty of retaliation and cruelty to animals and faces 10 years maximum on those charges.

On Monday, the jury heard about alleged sexual transgressions committed by Hammond on another inmate while Hammond was awaiting trial.

A corrections officer who investigated said Hammond admitted the sex act took place but said that he was the victim. The other inmate testified he suffers from autism and that he was the victim.

The defense called Hammond’s mother who said her son was bullied as a boy and asked the jury to consider probation. The assaults were reported in 2018 by the child’s mother who said Hammond told her he would hurt her, her dogs and police officers if she reported.