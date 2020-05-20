Democratic candidate re-enters congressional race for District 13

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two months after dropping out of the race for Texas Congressional District 13 due to health issues, Democratic candidate Greg Sagan plans to continue his campaign.

In March, Sagan was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that left him vulnerable to infections of all kinds. At that time, he said limitations form the disease would pose problems if he were to work in Washington.

However, Wednesday morning Sagan announced his campaign’s return. He said he made the decision after consulting with his medical team. According to Sagan, he never officially withdrew from the Democratic race and announced his departure too late to be removed from runoff ballots.

“I trust, I believe it is possible for me to participate in the election and to serve in Congress despite my current physical condition, Sagan said. Greg Sagan

During the March election, Democratic candidate Gus Trujillo, an office manager from Amarillo, had the most votes but failed to reach the 51 percent mark to avoid a runoff. Sagan, a retired business consultant, won the Democratic nomination in this race in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“Over the last couple of months, developments in the District 13 Congressional race have led me to review my decision to end my campaign,” Sagan said. “Chief among these developments has been the emergence of Gus Trujillo as a spoiler in the Democratic race. Mr. Trujillo is monumentally unqualified for this role. He is showing a chameleon-like quality of appealing to Republicans at least as much as he appeals to Democrats.”

Sagan claims there are reports that Trujillo is coordinating his campaign with the Republican Party and should he win the runoff that he intends to drop out of the race before the general election.

We have reached out to Trujillo’s campaign about these allegations and have yet to hear back.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the May 26 runoff election to July 14. Early voting will begin on June 29.

There will also be a runoff on the Republican side in July between former White House physician Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner, who had the most votes during the March primary.