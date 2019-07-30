Democratic debates: Will you be watching?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—They say the best things in life are worth waiting for. So, photojournalist Brandon Cooper and I (Nicholas Quallich) stationed ourselves at Market Street, Tuesday Morning in Wichita Falls, looking for the answer to the question…



“Will you be watching the democratic debates tonight?”

“No” said Chris, getting ready to go into Market Street. [I’m] just not interested in what they have to say.”

“Uh, no,” Sue said. “Probably not,” said Beverly. ” I don’t get to visit with my sister very often.

Another shopper, Fernando, isn’t going to watch either.

“I usually don’t watch any kind of politics. I stay out of a lot of it. All my friends get too argumentative. It’s not worth it,” Fernando said.

As you might expect, in a county that voted more than 70 percent for President Trump in 2016, many might not be curious or want to know what democratic candidates have to say about each other or the president. But, as we learned throughout Tuesday, that didn’t go for everyone.

“I’m interested in politics and I really think that the average American needs to be involved in the political decisions that are made in the country,” Stephanie said.



“I’m going to be listening to them and see what’s really going on with them,” Harold said, sitting in his vehicle.



Another person watching will be Janel Ponder Smith, chair of the Wichita County Democratic Party. She said, with so many candidates, the debates may not provide all the answers.

“You cannot make a decision on a 30-second soundbite.”



So can a debate with such limited time make much difference?

“I think we are all media people. We’re all media people. I don’t think people read that much any longer,” Ponder Smith said. “And so, perhaps, two minutes is better than zero knowledge.”

Just how much knowledge viewers will come away with remains to be seen.



Nicholas Quallich is the host of Texoma Politics Now.

