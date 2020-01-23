Demolition begins for Hospice expansion project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some soil moving by the Hospice of Wichita Falls area because demolition has begun for the new expansion project.

The $15 million fundraising goal for this project was met last June and the project is expected to have two phases.

Phase one includes a new bereavement center on the main campus facing Johnson Road.

Courtney Galloway with Hospice said she gets emotional seeing things coming into fruition.

“We haven’t been able to have the space needed to provide all of the programs that we need,” Galloway said. “We’re gonna have a building that we can do whatever we want in and the goal is to help people that are grieving.”

A new 38,000 square foot inpatient care center on Cypress Avenue is also included in this phase.

Ground, utility and foundation work has also started on this property.