Demolition underway for Burkburnett High stadium

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The demolition process has begun at Bulldog Stadium in Burkburnett.

After the stadium’s bleachers were deemed unsafe for fans right before the season, the school board approved up to $3.5 million to be used to supply new bleachers.

For Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen, the creation of Bulldog Stadium is a family story.

“My dad, at 18 years old, worked in the summer to help pour these cast concrete bleachers, and so here I am many, many years later unfortunately having to be part of the process to take ’em down,” Owen said. “So it’s kind of come full circle in the Owen household.”

The team played its ‘home’ games at Iowa Park’s stadium and Memorial Stadium, but just like in football, adjusting is part of the game.

“You don’t just get to walk out your back door and play, and that took some talk early, some wrapping our minds around, but we adopted it, and we took it, and we ran with it, and we’re the road dawgs this season,” Burkburnett head football coach Brad Boyd said.

With $3.5 million allocated for this project, the stadium will look to hold 7,000 people when it’s ready, and that could be as soon as late March.

“To be able to build a new stadium right here at Bulldog Stadium is going to be tremendous, and it’s not going to cost our community a penny on their taxes or anything like that,” Owen said. “So it’s kind of a great way to reward our community for being so loyal over the years.”

For a new head coach going into his second year next year, the excitement level is through the roof.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait until that first game we have here — just to play a game here on this field, I don’t care what’s up here standing behind us, just to get to play here,” Boyd said. “It’s gonna be a definite night of excitement for myself.”

The Bulldogs are looking forward to a new doghouse in the spring.

The football team has still been practicing on the field and the JV team has still been playing games, with fans sitting in temporary bleachers.