Dennis Bonnen scandal: Analysis with Texas Tribune

(KFDX/KJTL) WICHITA FALLS — During the October episode of Texoma Politics Now, Shatanya Clarke talked about the long-term effects of the Rep. Dennis Bonnen scandal with the political editor of the Texas Tribune.

The embattled and outgoing Speaker of the Texas House will not face criminal charges after a secret recording led him to end his political career.

The District Attorney in Bonnen’s home county announced she will not prosecute him after he announced he will give us his job.

Earlier this week, Bonnen announced he will not run again in 2020; effectively walking away from a second term as Speaker of the state’s lower chamber. The spark came from a June meeting at the capitol between Bonnen; the leader of the conservative political non-profit Empower Texans, Michael Quinn Sullivan; and the Chair of the House Republican Caucus, Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.

Burrows has since resigned that party position but announced he will run again.

Sullivan secretly recorded the meeting and released it last week: showing Bonnen offered Sullivan press credentials in exchange for political work against fellow Republicans, orchestrated challenges against incumbent House members after promising not to do so, and disparaging local city officials, and other members.

KXAN contributed to this article.