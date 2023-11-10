WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is offering free dental cleanings and X-rays to veterans.

The clinic said it want’s to give back and show gratitude to veterans for their service to the country. The clinic will be offering these free services from Monday, November 13, 2023 to Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Monday and Wednesday’s drop in hours are at 12:45 p.m. while Tuesday and Thursday’s hours are 7:45 a.m.

Services are performed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist. Call the clinic at (940)-397-4764 for more information or click here to make an appointment.