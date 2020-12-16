Department State of Health Services send funds to WF city health project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A city health project has received some much needed funds from the Department of State Health Services.

$17,500 will be going to the Community and Clinical Health Bridge Project. These funds will be used to help food banks provide healthy options in food boxes. Wichita Falls-Wichita County director of health Lou Kreidler said the project has not made as much progress because of the pandemic.

“We’ve not made as much progress as we had hoped to make because of COVID and the individuals who are responsible for this grant are integral in our COVID response,” Kriedler said.

Kreidler said the program is also working with Early Head Start to help develop healthier lunch options for those individuals.