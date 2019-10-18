Deputies’ actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been five years since two sheriff’s deputies’ lives were changed after one saved the other in an Electra deputy-involved shooting incident.

At the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Award’s Ceremony, both Deputy Steve Fontenot and Deputy John Glaze received awards from the sheriff.

“Every guy’s gotta have a hero, Steve Fontenot is mine,” WCSO Deputy John Glaze said. “As soon as I saw Steve out of the corner of my eyes, he walked up, I knew everything’s gonna be just fine and it was.”

A little after 4 p.m. on July 12, 2014, Wichita County deputies were dispatched to assist Electra police with a man causing a disturbance.

The suspect began fighting with Glaze after a chase and attempted to take his handgun several times.

“He had grabbed my pistol and he was bodily pulling me up and I had both hands at that point on my pistol,” Glaze said.

Fontenot ordered the suspect to stop.

The suspect then told the deputies that he’d have to shoot them. This is when Fontenot took action.

“When I first drew my weapon I had it pointed at his head but at that time there was a paned window behind him and I had no idea if anyone was in the house or not, he picked Deputy Glaze up and when he did, he stuck his leg out and when he did that I readjusted my fire and I fired into his hip to stop him,” WCSO Deputy Steve Fontenot said.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is honoring their courage from that day.

Glaze was handed the Sheriff Commendation Award and his hero, Deputy Fontenot, received the Life-Saving Award.

“You help the community, you help by trying to keep people safe so that they don’t have to deal with those types of situations,” Fontenot said.

Both deputies continue serving the people of Wichita County even after almost losing their lives protecting one of their own and said they were thankful for the recognition.

The suspect shot in this incident got a three-year prison sentence for assault of a public servant and has since been arrested numerous times. He was also sent back to prison in July for burglary.