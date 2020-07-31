Deputies say intoxicated woman kicks and elbows corrections officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Denton County woman is charged with assault of a public servant and public intoxication after a Wichita County Corrections Officer said she was struck and kicked.

Deputies said Madilyn Hogan was being booked for public intoxication early Friday morning when Hogan swung her right elbow and hit the officer in her stomach.

When the officer tried to restrain Hogan by her arms, they said Hogan then kicked her leg back and hit the officer again.

Deputies said the altercation was recorded on camera.