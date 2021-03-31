Deputies searching for escaped inmate in southern Oklahoma

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies from Garvin and Murray counties are searching for an inmate who escaped from a local correctional facility.

Officials say 24-year-old Preston Whittington escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Tuesday afternoon.

Whittington was arrested in 2019 by Wichita Falls police for a burglary at the Honk and Holler in Comanche County.

Investigators say Whittington, who used to be an MMA fighter, assaulted a guard at the center before stealing the guard’s vehicle.

Officers with the Davis Police Department spotted the stolen vehicle on Tuesday night and attempted to pull Whittington over.

Preston Whittington

However, Whittington refused to stop, leading them on a chase. At one point, Whittington stopped the car and took off on foot.

“Once we got here, we tried to track him down. He ended up crossing the river short time later. A couple hours later, we received the information from Murray County 911 that someone had spotted a subject with no shirt running through the yards,” said Deputy Brandon Eddy, with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies set up a perimeter near I-35 and Ruppe Road, near Davis.

They stress that Whittington could be armed and dangerous.

He was in prison after being convicted of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of burglary.