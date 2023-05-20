WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly struck two parked cars while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to the arrest affidavit, just before 3 a.m., Saturday, a deputy attempted to stop Keonta Hardeman when he saw him driving and swerving on Sheppard Access Road. Hardeman fled and turned into a parking lot, where he struck a parked car.

The deputy saw Hardeman reach across the passenger side of his vehicle and told him to put his hands up. Hardeman accelerated and struck another parked vehicle. He was detained in handcuffs. Deputies found a load pistol on the ground next to his vehicle.

Hardeman agreed to a sobriety test and failed. A records check found he had several felony convictions and a warrant for sexual assault.

He was arrested for his warrant. He was also charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds were set at $170,750.