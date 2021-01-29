Deputy brings halt to chase with spike strips on Kell at McNeil

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A chase reaching 110 miles per hour on the Kell Freeway comes to a halt near McNeil early Friday morning when a deputy used spike strips.

It began when another deputy clocked a Toyota Tundra doing 96 miles per hour eastbound on Kell at Allendale.

The deputy pursued and said the vehicle sped up to 110 miles an hour.

Another deputy got in the median between Fairway and McNeil and threw spike strips across the road and was able to make contact with the fleeing suspect’s tires.

The Tundra came to a stop just past the McNeil exit and the driver came out with his hands up.

Kevin Garrett of Hobbs, New Mexico was jailed on a $10,000 bond.