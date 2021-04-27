Deputy chases man into home where he locks self in bedroom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies say a man refused to stop his SUV when they tried to pull him over for traffic violations, then ran into a house on Calhoun Street and locked himself in a bedroom.

Francisco Garza III is charged with resisting and evading arrest and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana.

Deputies say it began shortly before 9 p.m. Monday night when a deputy saw an SUV on Jefferson with tail lights out.

He said he turned on his overhead flashing lights to make a stop, but the driver kept going to MLK Boulevard then turned east onto Washington where the deputy then turned on his siren.

He said the SUV turned south onto Calhoun and stopped in the 600 block where the driver got out and went inside.

The deputy said he could smell marijuana from the SUV when he got out and walked by it.

The deputy called for backup and learned the driver had locked himself in a bedroom.

He said Garza then came out the back and stood outside while deputies handcuffed him.

When the deputy tried to put him in the patrol car, he said Garza said he could not get in and made himself limp.

When the deputy assisted him in, he said Garza made a kicking motion in his direction.

A search of the vehicle turned up two clear one-gallon bags of marijuana.

Deputies say on the way to jail, Garza told them whatever they found was not his.