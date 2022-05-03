WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials responded to a wreck late Monday night involving a Wichita County Sherriff’s Deputy and a motorist driving a Toyota

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on Kell Boulevard near Brooke Street.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to United Regional. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.