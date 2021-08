WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Forum was filled with the sounds of the Eagles tribute band Desperado Saturday night.

On August 21, Desperado entertained fans and amped the crowd for the Wichita County Humane Society’s annual fundraiser.

A familiar face also took the stage that night to help raise the “WOOF”. Our own Tobin McDuff was there to auction gift baskets to raise funds for the Humane Society.