Despite Abbott’s order, Cinemark will not be re-opening Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said in a press conference that he would be letting the stay-at-home order expire on Thursday, April 30 as scheduled.

Friday will begin the first re-opening phase to help restart the Texas economy, starting with restaurants, malls, retail stores, and movie theaters being allowed to operate at a 25% capacity.

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a liquidity meeting “Cinemark is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content.”

Cinemark has its first release scheduled as Christopher Nolan’s TNET set for July 17.

The current content schedule for the rest of 2020 is as follows.