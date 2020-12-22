Despite COVID-19, United Family raises $500,000 for United Way chapters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family raised $500,000 for United Way chapters across its areas of operation, including $35,902 for the North Texas Area United Way.

These funds are typically raised as part of the annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic; however, due to COVID-19, the annual charity tournament went “golf-less.”

Through the combined effort of The United Family team members and vendor partners, each of the 28 organizations received the same donation as in 2019.

Since its inception in 1991, the tournament has raised more than $5 million for local charities.

Even without the tournament this year, the 28 United Way organizations will be receiving much-needed funds.

“Even under very unique and challenging circumstances, we were able to pull off something pretty special this year,” marketing director for the United Family and JPCC chairman Matt Corbin said. “The tenacity of this organization and their vendor partners to roll up their sleeves and ensure the United Way agencies depending on them were not disappointed was amazing to see. The tournament went on – even without the golf.”

The tournament was named in honor of United Supermarkets longtime produce director, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer in August 2002.

The tournament was renamed to honor Jacky Pierce’s memory in 2003.

While 2020’s tournament was canceled, the United Family expects to launch the 30th annual tournament August 29-30, 2021.

Tournament beneficiaries include: