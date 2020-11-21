Despite COVID complications, local organizations find ways to give out Thanksgiving meals

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and in the spirit of giving, a couple of local organizations are giving back to the community.

The pandemic has changed every single walk of life and has caused great need throughout Texoma and although COVID-19 has altered how organizations give back to the community, they are still determined to do just that.

“We decided to get together and hand out 30 turkeys to people in the community,” Ronnie Williams, All Hands Cultural Community Youth Director, said. “We try to reach out in our own neighborhood and found people that we know that needed something so we kind of brought them in. We’re gonna give them the turkeys and the fixings.”

“They still set up the clothes outside. They do the distribution every month but they just do it outside,” Yolanda Robinson, New Jerusalem Baptist Church member, said. “So our giving back to the community hasn’t stopped. We still do what we can at a safe distance.”

With the All Hands Cultural Community Center and New Jerusalem Baptist Church centered in the eastside and northside of Wichita Falls, these officials said the pandemic has hit these areas significantly hard.

“Me and my family, we haven’t been to church since the pandemic happened,” Robinson said. “God knows we want to be here but we just have to do what’s best for us and keep our family safe.”

“We have people that come into this facility on a daily basis looking for help. We all are from Wichita Falls and we know a lot of people who need help,” Williams said. “So it’s very important that we reach out in our own neighborhood and help those that are in need.”

As the holidays get closer, families will continue to reach out to places like All Hands and New Jerusalem for assistance, and officials said they will be there to help.

“We are reaching into the community on different levels, not just the kids but the adults,” Williams said. “If we can bring all that together, I think that our community will start back moving in the right direction.”

“Whatever what’s going on in the world, pastor is gonna make sure that New Jerusalem does its part to take care of the community,” Robinson said.

Williams also said the group that helped put on the event, Be Uncommon Men, is having a bible, burgers and basketball boot camp on Dec. 5 and a toy drive coming next month.