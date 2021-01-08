Despite pandemic challenges, two local small businesses open their doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to recent surveys, nearly 100,000 small businesses have closed as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic challenges, two local business owners celebrating opening their doors and making lemonade out of the lemons 2020 gave them.

For Jesse Carrasco, owner of local auto repair shop 4J Automotive, cutting the ribbon on his own shop has been a dream 25 years in the making.

“I started in 1995 at Ron Roberts’ Ford,” Carrasco said. “Ever since then, I’ve been with dealerships. I worked for Wichita Falls Ford, Four Stars Auto Ranch and Patterson Dodge.”

But with the years of experience, Carrasco knew he could take on the challenge.

“It’s been a difficult start, ya know, with the pandemic,” Carrasco said. “But it’s always been a dream, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from opening the business.”

With 4J Automotive open for business on Burkburnett road, Carrasco knows the sky is the limit.

“I do have a lot of experience working on cars and can fix pretty much anything that anyone brings to me,” Carrasco said.

It’s that same entrepreneurial spirit that inspired Southern Roots Hair + Beauty Salon owner Renee Coleman to open her doors.

“It was the middle of the pandemic,” Coleman said. “It was just such an opportunity and God just paved my way, and I had to take a chance and do it.”

After styling hair for over a decade, Coleman decided to open her own salon in August 2020.

Since then, her client base has continued to grow and she hopes she can serve as an example of what is still possible.

“I think now is the time to do it because so many people are struggling right now,” Coleman said. “When they see other people succeeding, that gives them more courage to do what they are doing and succeed.”

Carrasco and Coleman both serve as examples of what is and what could be heading into 2021.