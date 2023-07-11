LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma native continues his run at a historic poker payday, competing with professional poker players and amateurs alike from around the world, despite sliding out of the top 10 remaining chip stacks.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with more than 400 players remaining from a field that started with over 10,000, Windthorst’s own Mason Vieth holds the 49th-highest stack with over 2.5 million chips in the World Series of Poker No-Limit Hold ‘Em Main Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the beginning of the fourth day of the tournament on Monday, July 10, 2023, Vieth’s chip stack was among the 10 largest in the entire tournament with 1,602,000 chips, good enough for ninth place in the overall standings.

The 54th Annual World Series of Poker is currently being held at the iconic Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, formerly Bally’s Las Vegas, located in the heart of the neon-lit Las Vegas strip.

Players in the tournament are competing for more than $93 million prize pool, including a grand prize of over $12 million, the largest in the history of the World Series of Poker.

Tournament poker play resumed on Tuesday, July 11, at around 2 p.m. Central Time. Texoma residents can follow Vieth’s progress during the World Series of Poker Main Event on the World Series of Poker website.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on Vieth as he represents Texoma in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Nevada.