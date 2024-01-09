WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Education remains a prominent topic among Texans, especially as school choice issues failed to pass amid four legislative sessions.

However, amid the hot-button education issues, Texas schools received no educational funding, and the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Special Education Program is certainly feeling the effects.

“We just need more funding from the state, which we’re not going to get, and we need more qualified personnel to come up to Wichita Falls and teach,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

Out of 13,286 students in the district, 17.1 percent of those students are in special education — about five percent higher than the state average.

“Through poverty, through COVID, a number of issues: Social, emotional issues of concerning mental health… As those numbers continue to rise, the funding hasn’t [risen] with it,” Lee said.

After a regular legislative session and three special sessions in 2023, it doesn’t look like any relief is in sight.

“I think that we’re probably going to be safe until January 2025 before we go back into session,” District 30 Senator Drew Springer said at the Commissioners’ Court meeting on Jan. 8.

Staff shortages, mental health resources and high caseloads are many of the challenges the program faces, along with a lack of funds.

“Speech-language therapists [are] needed and a whole bunch of others,” Lee explained. “So, we’re having to contract those out. And, when you contract services out, it costs way more than when you hire a teacher.”

Through the weeds, however, the program won a two-year, nearly $2.5 million grant to provide dyslexia training, among several other successes.

“That goes back to our staffing that we have. We’ve got great teachers that are qualified,” Lee said. “They just need some more help. And so, that’s what we’re going to work on, to get some more in.”

Keeping up with the demand and equitably serving SPED students in Wichita Falls.

Lee said the board will further discuss the creation of incentives to attract qualified personnel for special education. Plus, the idea of having a flexible work schedule was mentioned.