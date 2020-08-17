Despite surge in cases, hospital capacity not an issue at United Regional

After another large increase in new coronavirus tests, new data shows the rate of Texans testing positive has dropped to the lowest percentage since June.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— After another large surge in new coronavirus tests, new data shows the rate of Texans testing positive has dropped to the lowest percentage since June.

As of Sunday, the state reported more than 12,000 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,200 open staffed ICU beds statewide.

Over at United Regional, officials said they have designated about 70 beds to COVID patients, with a plan in place to convert additional beds to COVID units if they were to see a surge in patients.

As of Monday morning, there were only 30 confirmed positive COVID patients being treated at United Regional.