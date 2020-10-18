Despite the Grinch of COVID-19 shutting down events, Christmas Magic events are still happening this year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be October, but Texomans are already preparing for the Christmas season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Junior League of Wichita Falls announced in July, 2020, that Christmas Magic will still go on, but with a necessary facelift.

Instead of the massive indoor event as done in the past, Christmas Magic participants now purchase discount cards that can be redeemed at more than 50 retailers around Wichita Falls.

Money from purchases made with the discount cards will then go to area nonprofits.

Along with the cards, Christmas Magic has the following events planned:

Nov. 7: Nothing Bundt Cake Pickup! Order deadline is Oct. 26. Drive thru pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bundles are $5.

Nov. 21: Gingerbread Houses. Take home a gingerbread house kit that come fully loaded with everything you need to decorate: house base, royal icing in piping bags, packaged candies, sprinkles, and more! Houses will be $35.

For a full list of the discounts provided at each retailer, look below: