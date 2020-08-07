Despite Type 1 Diabetes, WFISD student eager to return to in-person learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls High School Senior is ecstatic about returning to school face-to-face while maintaining safe practices, even more so because she has type one diabetes.

Emma Barker and her parents are cautious, yet confident for the new school year.

“Part of me is like oh yea let’s go back to school and a part of me is like hmmm maybe we should wait you know,” Wichita Falls High School Senior Emma Barker said.

A tough decision for all students and parents as school leaders get ready to open the doors amid COVID-19.

But for Barker, it’s a different reality since she lives with her own underlying health condition, Type One Diabetes.

“I wear CGM which keeps track of my blood sugar all the time, it’s on my phone so mainly I’ve just been wearing that making sure my blood sugar is staying on a good range,” Emma said.

While she doesn’t believe there is a right or wrong answer about school reopening plans the Old High Coyote said she is anxious about the school year but more than anything, she is excited to dive into her senior year with in-person instruction.

“For me personally, I struggle with learning online so I think learning face-to-face is my best option,” Barker said.

Emma’s father, Randall Barker, who also has Type 1 Diabetes, said while this is their decision for the school year, they will definitely remain cautious.

“There’s a little bit more concern with it but we still feel confident she will be okay,” Randall Barker said. “When WFISD released their plan we made sure to read through it and I believe the safeguards that they are putting out that weighed heavily on our decision to let her go back.”

Emma and Randall advise students and parents alike, who have underlying issues and are still not sure what decision to make to trust their gut.

“If they feel like maybe their child is more susceptible to getting COVID-19 then maybe their best option is to stay at home,” Randall said.



“Make sure you’re doing good mentally, physically, make sure your health is good if you don’t want to go back to school that’s your personal choice,” Emma said.

Both Randall and Emma said they believe the flexibility school districts are offering also really helps the decision parents have to make.

Emma said she believes she and her peers also need socialization to help with emotional strength, especially since the last school year ended quite abruptly.