Destination Downtown: Culture in the WF downtown area

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— So for the next week, we will be bringing you a closer look into downtown businesses pertaining to culture, drinks, experience, food, and gifts.

After opening as a library back in 1917, the Kemp Center for the Arts, located on Lamar, has been a staple in the community, even serving as a venue for a couple’s most memorable day. But it’s the sculpture garden that can ease even the most troubled minds.

“We just introduced the sculpture garden self-guided walking tour, so you can download the auto-cast app on Android and IOS and follow along in our sculpture garden to view each sculpture piece and listen to the description from the artist themselves,” Development Coordinator, Kristen Conrady said.

Something Conrady thinks could be a new way to work around COVID guidelines and have less person to person interaction, and over on Indiana Avenue, the Museum of North Texas History has also struggled during the pandemic causing Executive Director, Madeleine Calcote, and her staff to get creative.

“We were closed for about six months. We took that time to do some renovations that we wouldn’t have normally been able to do when we were open to the public, we renovated our bathrooms stuff like that, so we made productive use of the time,” Calcote said.

But both facilities that specialize in arts and culture aren’t giving up hope because there are still ways the community can help.

“One of the most important ways you can support us and really every other nonprofit in town is to donate, especially during the next few months when there is so much uncertainty around opening and grants and other funding opportunities, we really appreciate any support,” Calcote said.

It’s relief Calcote believes will preserve the past for the future by teaching the younger generations about the storied history of this area.

The Kemp Center for the Arts is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Museum of North Texas History is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.