Destination Downtown: Drinks!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There is no doubt that you can get a tasty adult beverage all around downtown Wichita Falls but we just couldn’t cover all of them so today we’re taking a look at what Wichita Falls Brewing Company and 6th Street Winery have to offer and find ways that you can help them stay in business.

A drink is a perfect way to unwind after a long day of working, and one of my favorite places to visit for a drink to take the edge off is none other than Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

“I’m surprised because a lot of people don’t know, Wichita Falls Brewing Company is an actual working brewery. We produce our own beers, in this facility and you can come in and eat and drink on-site,” Owner of Wichita Falls Brewing Company, Matt Bitsche said

Something that has been done by only a handful of business owners throughout the years, Bitsche says his business was affected by COVID, and he’s finally on the upswing of getting those funds back.

But, not without the help from the community, something that Co-owner of 6th Street Winery, Bill Andersen knows all too well.

“Come support downtown. I love when they come by and see me but don’t just see one business, go to several businesses and spread that wealth out a little bit because we all need it,” Andersen said.

And because 6th Street Winery is considered a bar under state guidelines, Andersen has had to get creative with how not only to get patrons to spend money but to boost morale as well.

“We block off the street and have a 6th street block party. We bring music and put them on the sidewalk and let them play and you can come in to get a bottle to go and how far you go is your business,” Andersen said.

And as far as advice for any struggling businesses downtown, Bitsche has this to say.

“Do everything you can to make people feel safe, because if they feel comfortable to come into your establishment then they’re going to come back,” Bitsche said.

It’s okay to be wary in these times, everyone is. But it’s also okay to be mindful of all of these businesses affected by COVID-19.



So look into ways to give back, either personally or online, because these businesses need all the help they can get.