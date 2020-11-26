Destination Downtown: Experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re moving on to the third segment of Destination Downtown. So far, we’ve covered where to find culture and some tasty drinks in downtown Wichita Falls.

If you haven’t been to Maniac’s Mansion then you’re missing out big!

Owner, Marcus McGee brought his dream to life a little over a year ago and has been going strong ever since, but not all entertainment venues are feeling that same love.

“Financially, it’s been devastating,” President and CEO of the Wichita Theatre, Dewayne Jackson said.

Tough words to hear coming from Wichita Theatre President, Dewayne Jackson.

Jackson said the theatre has been on a downhill slope for years now and said the pandemic has only helped speed that decline even more.

“There’s just only so many things you can do. You can buy a product, put it on the shelf, discount it, offer it online, but when you’re doing live entertainment, it’s just difficult,” Jackson said.

While Jackson has had to cut down his staff and improvise with new shows, another business right down the road from the theatre is seeing a different trend in business.

“This has been almost my second year, but we’re fighting through COVID right now and I’m still getting support. We still have people that are still scared of coming out, but we’re making sure that we’re safe, and making sure that it’s still fun and we’re making sure that we’re still sanitizing,” Maniac’s Mansion Owner, Marcus McGee said.

Giving his customers a more comfortable feel while getting down on the hottest retro arcade games you can think of. McGee said although his business hasn’t been severely affected by COVID-19, families should still get out and pay his arcade a visit and visit other businesses in the area.

Something that Jackson agrees with.

“We would love to see anyone, but we also want them here because they feel comfortable. We’re going to take care of anybody who comes to see us on our end, but they got to feel comfortable with that,” Jackson said.

Comforting words from a man who misses his audience, an audience Jackson has helped entertain for nearly the past three decades.

