Destination Downtown: Food!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re moving on to our fourth installment of Destination Downtown with Curtis Jackson.

So far we’ve brought you some of the best places to get drinks, entertainment, and even a bit of culture when it comes to downtown, and now we’re diving into some of the best places to get food downtown.

Although you’re most likely at home with the family enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving meal, we want to show you a couple of places you can grab a bite this weekend, maybe while you’re out shopping during Black Friday or Small Business Saturday.

This is Gypsy Kit and Progress and Provisions.

“Coming up until this last year when COVID started happening, we were riding a high,” Chef Kyle Dalka said.

A high that began back in October of 2018 after seasoned chef Kyle Dalka decided to work for himself by opening his own restaurant, Progress and Provisions in the Hamilton Building.

“We had opened a Vernon College location here locally, we were opening our food truck that we have, we were doing really really well,” Dalka said

And then, well, you can guess what happened next. After the pandemic hit, rattling countless businesses throughout the world, Dalka decided to use the shutdown as a time to remodel, while also providing much-needed aid for other establishments

Gypsy Kit owner Tagan Couch managed the stay open during the pandemic, but not without some scars from the COVID crisis.

“Business has most definitely declined, and we haven’t seen all of our friends and patrons that we used to see downtown as much,” Couch said.

Couch has been on the corner of 8th and Indiana for three years now and said it’s heartbreaking seeing the downtown community diminish after gaining so much momentum with the help of large events like St. Patty’s Fest and Cajun Fest.

“Within the last sevn years I think it has completely changed where we were seeing people daily for a Tuesday lunch or a Thursday happy hour and not just for those events,” Couch said.

And with these events, that have a huge impact on downtown businesses, being canceled due to COVID, those like couch and Dalka are left relying on us. You and I, to support those who make up the heart of our community.

Dalka said he plans to have his newly remodeled Progress and Provisions restaurant in the Hamilton Building open by the beginning of next year.