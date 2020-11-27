Destination Downtown: Retail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re wrapping up the Destination Downtown series. So far, we’ve covered where to find some great drinks, food, experience, and even a little culture in the downtown area.

Just like most of these businesses in downtown Wichita Falls, they’ve been struggling, but the shop owners we spoke to are hopeful that Small Business Saturday will bring a much-needed increase in sales.

After opening her brick and mortar in downtown roughly three years ago, Ramble and Company Co-owner Kathryn Hager said her business was doing pretty well until COVID reared its ugly face.

“March was awful, that’s when everyone went to shelter in place and we closed our doors for almost a full month,” Hager said.

Leaving Hager in a hole that she said has been difficult to climb out of, but she’s optimistic about one event that could possibly help her gain those funds back.

“I think right now with a slower summer, with retail season hitting us, especially Small Business Saturday and Black Friday we’re just hoping to kind of recoup some of that that we spent earlier on in the spring just to keep our staff with us,” Hager said.

And right down the road, the newly opened Dear Heart jewelry shop has been seeing good numbers when it comes to online sales.

“Which is really cool, people really rock. They’ve been online shopping like crazy. We’ve actually all this week had some online sales and specials going on and so people have been buying like crazy for Christmas,” General Manager, Sirre Geppert said.

Although Geppert is thankful for online sales, she wants to remind folks of the importance of shopping locally in person.

“What I think is so special about buying and shopping local and shopping small is it’s going to an actual family so we just cant thank your support enough and say thank you,” Geppert said.

Support that is still ringing true throughout the downtown community with every dollar spent by you.

Both Dear Heart and Ramble and Company will be open tomorrow bright and early beginning at 9 am and will remain open until 6 p.m.

Ramble and Company will be offering free mimosas along with swag bags for the first 20 people that spend over $30 and you can enjoy some free coffee and donuts at Dear Heart while you shop.