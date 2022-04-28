WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2019 the building sitting at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Kemp Blvd has been vacant, that is until an announcement was made today.

The building was leased out by United Supermarkets whose president said they didn’t have any plans at the time, but this morning that all changed.

United Supermarket President, Sidney Hopper said they have actually had their eye on this location for quite some time now.

“We’ve been in Wichita Falls for over 60 years, had a great relationship with the community, we wanted to be at this location for a long time and were able to finally work out a deal where we can open this up, so we’re going to be starting construction immediately,” Hopper said.

This will be the fourth United in town, in fact, the first-ever United Market Street opened its doors right here in Wichita Falls back in ’98, Hopper said with the momentum Wichita Falls is gaining, what better time than now.

“We got a couple of high schools that are coming here to the community so we just think that Wichita Falls is on a great trajectory, a lot of things going well here and we just want to further grow our presence,” Hopper said.

Hopper said this new store will have services such as an in-store bakery, pharmacy, and floral department, among several other services, something that Faith Village resident, Larry Tadlock said will come in handy.

“It’s a good thing, they need a lot more local supermarkets in town, we go to Walmart because they are just a little bit cheaper but really the money that they are giving is given to the community instead of to the Walmart, this is what we need,” Tadlock said.

Hopper said not only will this new united provide a convenient shopping experience for those in the area, but it’s also going to open up the door for employment.

“This location here probably opening up, we’ll probably be somewhere around 150 to 175 new jobs here in the community, so we look forward to that,” Hopper said.

In turn, adding to the growth of Wichita Falls in hopes of staying open for another 60 years.

Hopper said construction is already underway and says they are hoping to have the doors open for the public come early 2023.