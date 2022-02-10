ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge after six vehicles aboard a car hauler caught fire near the intersection of U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road in Electra Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded a call around 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, February 10 of a potential vehicle fire on the exit ramp from U.S. 287 at Midway Church Road in Electra.

According to authorities who spoke to our crew at the scene, crews with the Iowa Park Fire Department, Electra Fire Department and Punkin Center Fire Department aided in extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities said all six vehicles aboard the car hauler were badly burned, along with the trailer.





The driver of the semi truck pulling the trailer initially pulled off of U.S. 287 at Midway Church Road when the vehicles caught fire. According to reports, the driver detached and left the scene, but officials said he later returned in his cab.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a mechanical failure at this time. It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this fire.

Our crew on the scene is still working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details as they become available.