WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities continue their search for a Travis County man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon on Monday morning, prompting lockdowns at nearby establishments.

Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, of Austin, escaped from the main campus of the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon on Monday morning, June 27, 2022.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Ervin is still reported to be at large.

Officials with the Altus Police Department denied rumors that Ervin had been taken into custody in Altus, Oklahoma in a recent Facebook post.

Altus PD officials said this is not the case, and that due to Altus’ proximity to Vernon and the potential for danger, they have been in communication with the Wilbarger Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said if you see Ervin, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately and that Ervin is to be considered “extremely dangerous”.

Alexander Ervin mugshot from 2013 incident

According to authorities, Ervin is about 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, is bald, and has a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black shoes, and a green/white facemask.

Authorities advised Ervin’s direction of travel was unknown, but that he has ties to the Austin area and that he was known for making his own weapons.

According to the Austin American Statesman, Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2013 death of his father.

According to the affidavit, Ervin was charged with murder after the incident, which took place in Austin on September 18, 2013.

The affidavit said Austin Police responded to a call for a stabbing that occurred at the Ervin residence at around 6:34 p.m. The reporting party said his brother “attacked” his dad.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Ervin’s father suffering from multiple stab wounds in the stomach and legs. They were able to detail Ervin.

The affidavit said Ervin’s father was succumbing to multiple head wounds and stab wounds when they arrived on the scene.

Ervin’s father was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 7:10 p.m.

Ervin during 2014 murder trial

According to the affidavit, Ervin’s brother told police he witnessed Ervin attempting to beat their father with a pipe wrench. He said when he walked into the room where the incident happened, their father was already bleeding from his head and two places on his legs.

Ervin’s brother said an altercation ensued between the three of them until eventually, Ervin was able to get his brother in a headlock. Ervin’s brother told police while he was in the headlock, Ervin spoke to him in a robotic, emotionless voice and said, “You are going to pass out now.”

Ervin’s brother told police he then turned to their father, and in the same robotic voice, said, “I’m a trained member of the CIA. I have done this multiple times before. You are an imposter. You are not my father.”

During his trial for his father’s murder, Ervin told jurors he didn’t remember ever calling his father an imposter and that the death was in self-defense.

Ervin was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014 and committed to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon shortly thereafter.

If you live in the Vernon area and you have seen Ervin or know of his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the Vernon Police Department at (940) 553-3311.