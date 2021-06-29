Details on Dustin Nails’ latest charge served in jail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A new charge filed on a suspect while he is jailed on numerous other charges, brings the total to nine for his latest arrest, and brings his bonds up to $380,000.

The charge filed June 29, 2021, on Dustin Nails came after police said a man linked Nails to the stolen truck when Nails came to his house to return the key to another stolen vehicle.

The theft over $30,000 charge was filed after Nails was already booked on charges from last week ranging from escape to attempting to take an officer’s weapon.

Before those alleged crimes, police said Nails stole a white Honda Ridgeline truck off a Patterson’s lot.

On the same day, the truck was reported stolen, police had stopped Nails at about 3 p.m. and questioned him. However, he was released when officers evidently found no evidence.

Then after his release from the scene they found the key to the stolen truck in the same area, and later also located the truck nearby.

An officer next interviewed a witness who said he had seen Nails driving a white Honda Ridgeline with a Patterson’s window sticker on the rear passenger window early in the morning the truck was reported missing.

He told officers Nails had come to his house in that truck to return the key to a vehicle he had reported stolen by Nails.

Nails has been in jail since the morning of Friday, June 25, when police located him on 34th Street following an extensive manhunt following a series of alleged crimes Thursday.