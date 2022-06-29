WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have released more details on a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night that killed two Wichita Falls residents.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a single motorcycle crash on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at about 11:18 p.m. on the 1500 block of Kell West Boulevard.

Sgt. Eipper said a 2004 Suzuki Katana motorcycle was occupied by a 34-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old female passenger.

According to authorities, the motorcycle left the roadway just west of the curve off of Holliday Street and struck a tree.

Police said the driver was found deceased on the scene, and the female passenger was transported to United Regional, where she was pronounced deceased at 11:56 p.m.

Sgt. Eipper said both victims reside in Wichita Falls. The driver’s body has been sent for an autopsy and this investigation is still pending.

The identities of the driver and passenger will be released following notification of the next of kin.

