Detectives seek assistance identifying subject in reference to June burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for the community’s help in locating a subject.

WFPD detectives said they need to speak with the individual pictured to the left in reference to a burglary of a building.

The alleged burglary occurred in June in the 400 block of Clift Street.

If you can help identify the subject pictured or know of his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact WFPD at (940) 761-7762 or call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When calling, please reference case number 20-060396.