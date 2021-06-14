Deteriorating, vacant building at 713 Indiana set for demolition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls is host to many unique venues, but some buildings continue to sit vacant after years of deterioration.

One such building can be found at 713 Indiana.

According to a Facebook post from Downtown Wichita Falls Development, the building is now set for demolition.

Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development said they have been working with the City of Wichita Falls on the vacant building registry to combat losing buildings due to owners not maintaining their properties.

The 4B Board voted earlier in June during an executive session to fund half of the cost of the demolition.

No details on the future use of the lot at 713 Indiana were released.