Dexter and Cellular Sales team up to bring presents to children at North Texas State Hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Cellular Sales and Dexter Learning have teamed up to bring presents to children at the North Texas State.

Wednesday, students at the Dexter Learning Center wrapped up gifts that were donated by their families as well as community members, that Cellular Sales helped gather.

Organizers for this event said for the first time it shows the community cares for its neighbors and they hope as the event continues it becomes bigger.

“It is incredible that everyone came out and were able to recognize the cause and get educated on what the community needed at the state hospital. For a lot of these kids this will be the only gift they get this year,” Dexter’s CEO Michael Olaya said.

All gifts wrapped Wednesday will be picked up Thursday by the state hospital and delivered to the Children on Christmas.