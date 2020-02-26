Dexter announces new downtown facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Dexter Learning officially signed for a new downtown facility located at 800 Scott Avenue.

The space will double its current capacity to approximately 16,000 square feet and allow Dexter to significantly expand during the fall 2020 semester.

The aim of the new space is to redefine schooling for the 21st century and showcase what’s possible when students take center stage in their education.

The new space will include a 3D printing and fabrication lab, music and recording studio, indoor activity space, and dedicated learning labs around mathematics, science, electronics, and the humanities.

“The future of education is happening right here in Wichita Falls and we couldn’t be happier with the amount of community support we’ve received. Wichitans are hungry for real change when it comes to schooling options and this new campus will supercharge our efforts,” Dexter CEO Michael Olaya said.

The new space aims to be the Disneyland of learning and will be open to the community through regular events and open houses.

Dexter hopes that the new campus will continue to accelerate the growth of human capital and technical skills the city needs to grow.

The new campus comes in combination with Dexter’s new flexible tuition model which aims to make independent schooling radically accessible to all Wichitans.

Tuition is just $199.95 per month and an additional $2 for each hour spent on campus. The new campus will begin operations on June 8.