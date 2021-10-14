Dexter becomes an Accredited K-12 School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls school has been given accreditation recently.

Dexter K-12 school has been accredited by Cognia, a non-profit organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the United States and internationally.





Cognia is widely recognized by school leaders, both in the United States and internationally, for their rigorous examination of school systems and curricula.

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and community support over the course of three years,” Co-Founder and CEO of Dexter Michael Olaya said. “It marks the next stage for Dexter as we continue our quest towards building the best K-12 school on the planet.”

Dexter will be holding an open house Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 12

p.m., or you can visit dexterk12.com to schedule a tour.