Dexter Learning expands minds of students as they expand size of school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Acquire, apply and connecting powerful ideas. That’s what Dexter Learning is all about, and after being open for nearly two years now, it’s expanding.

Rather than the typical period changing classes, Dexter Learning is more of a hands-on school, and now they are indeed expanding, showing that what they are doing here is working.

There’s nothing but smiles on these students faces as they work on the egg drop project, but it’s not the average egg drop.

“But there’s a twist on it, a really interesting constraint. You can only use playing cards and staples, and this is a really good example of working within constraints, and so as these students get older and they work on real-world projects, they’re going to find that it’s really difficult to work under real-world conditions where there are constraints like this,” co-founder Michael Olaya said.

Olaya is all about learning in a fun way, so much that the kids don’t want to leave when the so-called bell rings at 3 p.m.

“Parents come to pick their students up and they say, ‘hey, I want to stay at school,’ and that’s because we’ve created a safe environment where there’s no bullying and the community is very strong and they have access to really incredible equipment and experiences,” Olaya said.

Dexter learning opened its doors two years ago before moving into big blue last year and has been expanding the minds of young students ever since. But minds aren’t the only thing they are expanding.

“We currently have 3,000 square feet, and we just renovated the rest of our floor, so we’ll have 10,000 square feet,” Olaya said. “Our goal is to make it one of the worlds most innovated learning spaces on the entire planet. We’ll have 10,000 square feet within about a week or two.”

Dexter learning has about 30 students in its program now, and this expansion will allow 50 more students to jump on board, learning beyond the traditional classroom walls.

To enroll a child in classes here at Dexter click here.