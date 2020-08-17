Dexter Learning gears up for new school year in new campus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While several public schools throughout the state are gearing up for another year of learning inside the classroom, one private school is looking to do the same but with several precautions in place.

CEO of Dexter Learning Michael Olaya said with the 30,000 square feet at their disposal and only 80 students, they should have no problem practicing social distancing.

It’s that time of year again, kiddos are packed up and ready for their first day of school, but with the pandemic going on, each school is coming up with their own strategy to prevent students from catching the virus, with one of those schools being Dexter Learning.

“We’re just preparing for kind of all possibilities, and really putting students and teachers health as our number one priority,” Olaya said.

With Dexter making a huge leap forward into their new campus, the old Faith Presbyterian Church, Olaya said the size of the new campus will allow them to practice social distancing on a grander scale.

“A big part of the dangers of COVID indoors is the density of students and so we’re putting a lot of effort into making sure we spread out our students. Also, keeping students in pods so you’re not having this big intermingling of students,” Olaya said.

Another things that puts Dexter at an advantage is the utilization of online learning.

“Also able to do that because of our online platform and so were going to have a really cool model here where students are able to be on campus, they can socialize with their friends and have access to equipment and mentors and still kind of get that core academic experience while being safe,” Olaya said.

For any parents that may be homeschooling or end up homeschooling if schools shut down, Olaya has a piece of advice.

“You know don’t stress out too much, just make sure your child is reading a lot and they’re staying kind of academically engaged doing at-home projects,” Olaya said.

Olaya said they also have free online classes for kids at home to take, excelling their education while being as safe as possible.

If you are interested in taking advantage of Dexter’s free online classes, click here.



If you are interested in applying for a teaching position, click here.