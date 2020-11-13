Dexter Learning prepares to open its doors to prospective families, community Saturday

Ahead of the Dexter Learning Center open house Saturday, officials there are expressing why they want the community to get an inside look.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the Dexter Learning Center open house Saturday, Nov. 14, officials there are expressing why they want the community to get an inside look.

“We’re doing that because schools should be porously connected with the community and so a school properly conceived as a community resource and so it’s a time to open up the doors,” Dexter CEO Michael Olaya said. “This is a really historic building, we put a lot of resources into renovating and bringing it back up to par.”

Dexter has moved into the former New Hope Presbyterian Church at 2201 Speedway Avenue, turning the 70-year-old building into a school.

On Saturday the community is invited to tour the new spot and learn more about what the school has to offer.

There will be staff there to answer your questions, plus on-site stem activities.

Olaya said ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­the most important part of the school is the community surrounding it.

“We have a lot of students that just didn’t fit in the public school system and finally they found their community, their community of kindness, one that valorizes achievement and making,” Olaya said. “So students just come alive again, they feel like it’s actually cool to learn, to be smart, to be a nerd and so really come [Saturday] if you want to find a really great learning community for your child.”

The open house runs from 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. but officials are encouraging people to RSVP on Facebook.

There, visitors be greeted with a temperature check and hand sanitizer.

Masks are required and must cover both the mouth and nose.